Bowmans Creek Windfarm public meeting next month

Community feedback is being sought on the Bowmans Creek Windfarm proposed for the Upper Hunter.

Ark Energy is hoping to construct and operate a 347 megawatt wind farm with up to 56 wind turbines 10 kilometres east of Muswellbrook.

The wind farm has already been regarded as a State Significant development application as part of the Hunter Central Coast Renewable Energy Zone – the project has been referred to the Independent Planning Commission because the state’s planning department received at least 50 unique submissions rejecting the proposal.

A public meeting is being held on December 7 and 8 at the Upper Hunter Conservatorium of Music and all written submissions are due to the IPC by December 15.

The Commission is also inviting written submissions from the public.

The key issues identified in the Department’s whole-of-government assessment of the development application include energy security, visual impact, traffic and transport, noise and biodiversity.

The deadline for speaker registrations is 12:00pm AEDT on Monday 4 December 2023.

Written submissions can be lodged via the ‘Make a Submission’ portal on the Commission’s website at the following link: https://www.ipcn.nsw.gov.au/make-a-submission. The Commission will also accept submissions made via post or email.