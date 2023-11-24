Man dies after crash at Ravensworth

Police are investigating after a man was killed in a two-car crash in the Upper Hunter.

Emergency services were called to the New England Highway at Ravensworth just after 4:30pm yesterday following reports a ute and a sedan had collided.

The 60-year-old man who was driving the sedan was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance Paramedics, however he couldn’t be saved.

The driver of the ute, a 57-year-old man, was taken to hospital for mandatory testing.

Hunter Valley Police District officers established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.