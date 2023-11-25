New kid on the block: more plans for units on busy Brunker Road

A four-storey apartment building is set to join a conga-line of unit blocks calling Brunker Road home.

A developer has submitted almost $10 million worth of plans to Newcastle Council to demolish existing homes between 42 and 46 Brunker Road in Broadmeadow and construct the shop-top style building.

29 apartments would be housed across the top three floors, while 31 car spaces would be spread across the basement and ground floor along with a commercial space.

The development is one of a number of apartment projects in the pipeline for the road which stretches through Adamstown. It has been estimated that the individual unit figure, planned for Brunker Road, tipped over the 500 mark.

Earlier this year plans were lodged for a nine-storey, $35 million dollar tower on the site of the Premier Hotel, as well as a $50 million, 72-apartment complex on the site of Hunter Drama and Anstey Healthcare buildings.