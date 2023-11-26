Port blockade continues

Climate activists will today continue their blockade of the Port of Newcastle.

Yesterday, about fifteen-hundred protesters paddled into the Port of Newcastle on kayaks, surfboards and pontoons in an attempt to stop coal ship movements.

The Port of Newcastle had already cancelled all shipping movements for the weekend.

The 30-hour protest, billed as the biggest in Australia at the world’s biggest coal port, was attended yesterday by leading advocates, including federal Greens leader Adam Bandt.

He told the crowds the country was nearing a tipping point for climate action.