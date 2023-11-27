Singleton Bypass another step closer

The long awaited project to deal with one of the biggest bottlenecks in the Hunter Valley is another step closer.

The major design and construction contract has been awarded for the $790 million Singleton Bypass.

Acciona Constructions Australia has been announced as the successful contractor for the eight-kilometre project that is due to be open to traffic in late 2026, depending on the weather.

Early work started on the project in late 2022 and since then fencing has been erected along the corridor, existing buildings demolished, utilities relocated and additional geotechnical investigations have been carried out in preparation for major construction work.

NSW Regional Transport and Roads Minister and Maitland MP Jenny Aitchison said the bypass will improve the lives of people working right across the Hunter region.

“When the bypass is built motorists will avoid five sets of traffic lights in Singleton’s CBD and it’ll remove about 15,000 vehicles a day from the town centre — improving safety, slashing travel times and increasing efficiency for all road users.”

“This is the biggest road infrastructure project in Singleton’s history and it will benefit so many people who live, work and visit our region,” said Federal Hunter MP Dan Repacholi.

Singleton Mayor Sue Moore said it’s great to finally have even more certainty the project is a reality.

“There’s always been a lot of questions about whether the bypass would proceed and this announcement means we can now move forward with certainty.

“People will be able to move around like they should be able to, more easily and without needing to plan around regular traffic congestion.

“The bypass will also allow better access to Singleton and increase opportunities for more housing in our community.”