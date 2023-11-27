More than 100 climate activists arrested after Port of Newcastle blockade

More than 100 people have been charged after an organised protest at the Port of Newcastle went against what was originally organised with police.

Climate action group Rising Tide had planned a 30-hour blockade of the Port, with more than 100 people paddling out in canoes to form a flotilla on the harbour blocking all access in and out of Newcastle by water.

At 4pm yesterday, the Form 1 relating to an authorised assembly in the Port expired.

Police will allege in court that a number of protesters purposely entered the harbour channel after this time despite appropriate warnings and directions by police.

109 people, including 49 males and 60 females aging from juveniles to a 97-year-old, were arrested.

Of those arrested, 18 people were taken to Newcastle, Waratah and Toronto Police Stations and 86 people were taken to a nearby port facility. They were all issued court attendance notices for operate vessel so as to interfere with others use of waters.

Two men, aged 23 and 65, were refused bail to appear at Newcastle Local Court today, while the remainder will appear in January 2024.

The five juveniles were released and will be dealt with under the Young Offenders Act.