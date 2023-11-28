Elderly Woman Dies After Alleged Sexual Assault At Central Coast Nursing Home

A report will be prepared for the coroner after the death of an elderly woman days after she was allegedly sexually assaulted at her Central Coast nursing home.

The 90-year-old female resident was hospitalised with serious injuries to her arms, legs and head on November 15 and sadly passed away this morning.

Strike force Easterbrook, headed by the State Crime Command’s Sex Crimes Squad, is continuing to investigate the horrific allegations that a 34-year-old man brutally sexually assaulted the woman after forcing his way into her room.

He is facing serious charges and a psychiatric assessment after being remanded in custody since being apprehended at Caves Beach following a manhunt which spanned the Central Coast and Newcastle areas.

The matter will be heard next in Gosford Local Court on February 2.