Family makes narrow escape following Fletcher house fire

A family has made a narrow escape after their home in Fletcher went up in flames.

Fire and Rescue crews from Minmi, Wallsend, Holmesville, Cardiff and Lambton were all called to the scene on Threlkeld Crescent yesterday afternoon with numerous reports of the blaze.

When they arrived they were confronted with large plumes of black smoke billowing from the home, while two firefighters entered the property to conduct a search and rescue, as it was not known whether there was anyone inside.

Crews made their way through the house and managed to bring the situation under control and also establish that the family had made their way out.

Thankfully no one required medical assistance, however the two storey home was completely destroyed.

Fire and Rescue along with Newcastle Police are working to determine the cause.

Image: Fire and Rescue Wallsend