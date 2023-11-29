Big changes for Newcastle Rugby League women’s premiership

The Newcastle Rugby League women’s premiership is shaping up to be huge next year.

There are a number of changes for the premier women’s competition, including a naming rights partner for the first time ever – the competition will be known as the Oporto Women’s Premiership.

The Oporto Women’s Premiership will take place as part of Newcastle Rugby League match days and the final series will be run at the same time as the men’s Denton Engineering Cup final series, culminating in the Grand Final in September at McDonald Jones Stadium.

For the first time in 2024 the women’s first-grade games will be filmed and live-streamed online by Bar TV for the first time which will allow the coaches and players to review their games.

“I’m ecstatic to have a partner of the quality of Oporto to help us elevate the women’s competition in the Hunter. Also, to have Bar TV film the Oporto Women’s Premiership means that the coaches can access vision of their matches which will give them another tool in the coaching of their players,” Newcastle Rugby League General Manager Anna Kiernan said.

Finally, all of the stakeholders in the rugby league associations in the region – Hunter JRL, Newcastle & Hunter Rugby League, Newcastle Rugby League, NSWRL and the National Rugby League – will have representatives on a women’s participation committee that will come together and make recommendations on a range of issues that are lacing women’s rugby league in order to help shape all women’s and girls’ competitions in 2024 and beyond.