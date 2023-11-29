Man charged after allegedly assaulting a woman in the Upper Hunter

A man has been charged after allegedly assaulting a woman in the Hunter Valley.

Hunter Valley Police District officers say they were called to Waverley Street in Scone at about 12:50am on Sunday and were told an 18-year-old woman had been followed and assaulted by a man before she escaped and ran home.

A search warrant was executed at a home on St Aubins Street at midday yesterday were several items were seized by police.

A 26-year-old man was arrested and taken to Muswellbrook Police Station where he was charged with sexual touching, common assault, choking and intimidation.

He was refused bail to appear at Singleton Local Court today.