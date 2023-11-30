Homes still without power at Lake Macquarie

The clean up is continuing this morning after a fierce storm ripped through parts of Lake Macquarie last night.

Damage was mainly confined to trees being uprooted, fallen power lines and some minor flash flooding.

There were major power outages in areas of southern Lake Macquarie with about 100 homes and businesses without power.

Those homes and business are in Dora Creek, Morisset and Martinsville and power isn’t expected to be restored until this afternoon.

The State Emergency Service says they have attended to 158 incidents throughout the northern zone including in the Hunter.