The Swansea Channel is another step closer to being freed up for boaties

Boaties should have access to parts of the Swansea Channel again from next week, with some of the dredging now complete.

Transport for NSW says work has been a slower than expected due to mechanical issues with the larger dredge vessel, but they were able to utilise a backup dredge machine.

The first stage, the Dog Leg, is complete but a post-dredge hydrographic survey is scheduled for next week to ensure the desired depth and width has been achieved.

Once that is done, the dredge will move to the Swan Bay Entrance and the Drop Over to remove the remaining 3000 cubic metres of sand.

A Transport for NSW Spokesperson said, “the campaign of all three areas is expected to be completed by mid-December, weather permitting.

“The dredge will still be operating in the channel until this time, and we ask vessels to be aware of dredging work taking place, including sand pipes within the water.

“We will share the hydrographic surveys once they are completed, which may provide some additional information for boaters.”