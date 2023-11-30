Newcastle Art Gallery expansion reaches new heights

Work to expand the Newcastle Art Gallery is progressing with the project about to move into a crucial phase.

A 33-metre tower crane has been delivered to the Laman Street construction site where it will facilitate the next stage of upgrades.

It marks a major milestone on the path to expand the gallery, which has been closed for the works since January 2022 and is not expected to re-open until the end of next year.

But it’s hoped it will all be worth it, once complete the exhibition space will have been more than doubled to provide a home for Newcastle’s nationally significant 126 million collection.