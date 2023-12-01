Paramedics undertaking partial strike action for 12 hours

NSW Ambulance Paramedics will partially walk off the job for 12-hours today.

The Australian Paramedics Association (APA) members are defying a ruling yesterday from the Industrial Relations Commission to call off the strike action over wages and conditions.

The NSW Premier’s lawyers rushed through the ruling – those who strike are facing potential legal repercussions including substantial fines.

The action marks a significant escalation in the paramedics’ campaign for equitable wages, improved working conditions, and resolution of the healthcare crisis in NSW.

APA President Brett Simpson said the action will take place between 7am and 7pm today with paramedics only attending lights and sirens jobs.

“This strike symbolises our unyielding quest for justice. We want to assure the public that emergencies will still be attended to, with our focus intensifying on life-threatening cases. Our decision to limit responses to non-emergency jobs enhances our capacity to manage critical cases.

“Yesterday evening over 90% of APA (NSW) members voted to support the strike, reflecting our collective resolve. Facing potential legal repercussions and a substantial fine of up to $20,000 per day, our commitment remains firm,

“This fight is about our paramedics’ welfare and the quality of healthcare for everyone in NSW.

“As the lowest paid in the country, our paramedics not only suffer financially but also experience a draining of skilled professionals to other states. Coupled with our exhaustion and a sense of continuous betrayal since the election of the Minns government, the issues run deep.

“This isn’t just about us. It’s about the well-being of the entire NSW community. Paramedics are the linchpin for the safety and security of every person in NSW. We urge public support to safeguard healthcare quality,” he said.