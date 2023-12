Authorities have been forced to clean up after vandals targeted a Lake Macquarie park.

It’s being reported that someone stole fire extinguishers off road work equipment, which was parked at the Cooranbong playground, before discharging them all over the park area and equipment.

Cooranbong Rural Fire Services crews were called to the scene to assist Lake Macquarie Council with the cleanup.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is being urged to get in touch with Police.