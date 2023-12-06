Surfest gearing up for an expanded 2024 event

Surfest is expanding its annual event in 2024 with two new events on the schedule.

The Reflections Holiday Parks Cadet Cup will be the first ever Surfest event held outside of the Hunter region – the Cup featuring under 12, 14 and 16 divisions will be held at Bonny Hills south of Port Macquarie on February 10 and 11.

It’ll signal the start of the 2024 Surfest event – the Cadet Cup held at South Bar Beach in March will still go ahead too.

The other new event is the Burton Automotive Pro Junior which will be a World Surd League Qualifying Series event for surfers aged 20 years and younger.

That event will be held at Birubi Beach on the weekend of February 24 and 25.

Organisers anticipate approximately 700 athletes from the Australia/Oceania region will surf in the eight events at Surfest between February 10 and March 17 next year.

Foundation Partner City of Newcastle will again be one of Surfest’s key sponsors. That sponsorship ensures a high-quality webcast of the two WSL QS 5000 events based at Merewether beach will be streamed to viewers around the globe to highlight Newcastle’s beaches, cultural activities and night-time attractions.

Newcastle Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes says the City of Newcastle views Surfest as an outstanding promotion for the city that delivers a significant economic boost to Newcastle businesses, restaurants, cafes and accommodation providers.

“As the proud foundation sponsor, City of Newcastle has enjoyed a long and valuable relationship with Surfest, which showcases the city’s iconic surf breaks while ensuring local businesses benefit from the influx of people to its month-long series of events,

“We look forward to once again welcoming the surfers, their supporters and sporting fans to our city and encourage them to explore everything Newcastle has to offer while they are here.”