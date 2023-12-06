Woman already on bail for drug offences caught again

A woman has been charged with drug possession at Cessnock while driving – alone – on her L’s.

Highway patrol officers stopped a Mitsubishi Outlander just after 9am on Monday that was being driven by a 32-year-old female.

Checks on the woman revealed she had a learners permit but wasn’t accompanied by a supervising adult – she was also currently on bail for recent drug offences.

A search of the vehicle also revealed a number of clear bags that contained a crystal substance and an implement used for smoking illegal drugs.

The woman was arrested and charged with possessing a prohibited drug and breach of bail.

Her license was suspended for three months and she was issued a fine for being a learner driver without a licenced driver. The woman will also appear at Kurri Kurri Local Court as a result of the drug possession offence.