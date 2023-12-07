Man uses emergency beacon after accident in remote Yengo National Park

A paramedic had to be winched into a remote part of the Yengo National Park yesterday to treat a man who had a motorcycle accident.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to assist paramedics at about 2:30pm yesterday, after a man activated an emergency beacon in Howes Valley near Broke.

A critical care paramedic was winched into the remote area to treat the man in his 30s for shoulder and arm injuries before a 4-wheel-drive ambulance made its way in to transport the man back to the helicopter.

The helicopter landed at Big Yango House to wait for the patient.

He was then loaded in and airlifted to the John Hunter Hospital – he was last reported to be in a stable condition.