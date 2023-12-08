Duo arrested after pursuit that ended in a fiery crash at Rankin Park

A man remains in hospital and a woman is in custody after a dramatic car chase that ended in a fiery crash at Rankin Park yesterday.

Police attempted to stop a white SUV on Fowler Street at Hamilton South just after 10:30am, the car failed to stop so police initiated a pursuit which was stopped shortly after due to safety concerns.

PolAir helped track the vehicle to Sygna Close at Rankin Park where the female passenger exited the vehicle.

Police quickly arrested the 26-year-old female who was taken to Waratah Police Station. She was also taken to hospital for assessment.

Meantime, the vehicle continued before leaving the road and crashing on McCaffrey Drive at Rankin Park where it caught alight.

The fire was extinguished by Fire and Rescue NSW while the 27-year-old male driver was treated by paramedics at the scene.

He was taken to the John Hunter Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Police established a crime scene and are calling for anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward to help with investigations.

Call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 if you can assist.