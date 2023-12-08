Newcastle the second worst suburb in NSW for drink driving

Newcastle is the second worst suburb in NSW for drink driving incidents.

The NRMA’s ‘Bust the Boozer’ report ranked local government areas by the highest recorded number of drivers who were caught drink driving.

Newcastle ranked second behind Tweed – Lake Macquarie, Port Stephens, Maitland and Cessnock also made the list.

Also in the data, the NRMA surveyed a number of their members and found 12 per cent of people who drink alcohol have driven when they were over the limit.

The NRMA is calling for more Random Breath Testing on the state’s roads which they believe is the ultimate deterrent for drink-driving.