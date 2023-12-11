Cessnock Library escapes serious damage following shop fire

Cessnock Library has been saved thanks to the quick work of our local firefighters.

Fire and Rescue crews from Cessnock were first to arrive on Vincent Street in the early hours of Sunday morning, following reports of a shop being alight.

Units from Abermain, Kearsley, Bellbird, Minmi, East Maitland and Holmesville were close behind.

Fire and Rescue say the tobacconist shop was gutted and completely destroyed while the library next door only suffered a small amount of smoke damage.

The cause is currently under investigation.

Image: Fire and Rescue Kearsley