Memorial to domestic violence victim unveiled in Hamilton

A local domestic violence victim has been remembered with a memorial bench installed at Gregson Park in Hamilton.

21-year-old Mackenzie Anderson as fatally stabbed in front of her then one-year-old son outside their Mayfield unit on March 25 last year.

Her ex-partner remains before the courts charged with her murder.

The memorial bench was unveiled yesterday by Mackenzie’s close friend and now domestic violence advocate Alice Mcevoy.

“When we lost Mackenzie, I was so touched by how many people in the community felt devastated by her loss. That’s when I got the idea of a memorial bench – I knew we needed a beautiful place to be able to go to and remember her.

“For me this bench brings a lot of comfort in a horrible situation. I will always visit and remember the special memories we shared together,” Alice said.