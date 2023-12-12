Battle over Myuna Bay continues

Lake Macquarie councilors are shaping up for a fight with the State Government over the future of the Myuna Bay sport and recreation centre.

The NSW Government lodged a Development Application with Council earlier this year to bulldoze the site – it was closed in 2019 over concerns about a nearby ash dam.

Despite not being able to have a say because the DA lies with the State Government, Council put the plan under the microscope back in August.

At the time Mayor Kay Fraser said proper consideration needed to be given to longer-term risks associated with the nearby ash dam and the prospects of the Myuna Bay site again becoming available for community use as stabilisation works continue which could mitigate the concerns that forced the site’s closure.

Council has conducted a site inspection and at last night’s Council meeting agreed to seek the approval of the Minister for Sport and Minister for Lands and Property to refuse the DA for the demolition, decommission, remediation and earthworks at the site for the following reasons:

The loss of value of the existing infrastructure to the community in the absence of a proposed replacement facility.

The need for accessible and publicly operated recreation facilities for the Lake Macquarie area.

The loss of social capital generated by losing a publicly run facility to service all members of the community.

The absence of detail for the future use of the site.

Council said they will also request the relevant Minister release the deed of agreement between Origin Energy and Office of Sport for transparency and public interest; they also invited the Minister to inspect the site as a matter of urgency so he can see first-hand it’s condition, attributes and potential and get a better understanding of Council’s concerns over the proposed demolition of buildings.