Quick thinking five-year-old saves Singleton home from major fire damage

A Singleton home has escaped major fire damage.

Fire and Rescue Singleton, along with local Rural Fire Service crews were called to the home on Victoria Street shortly before 11am on Tuesday and even received a helping hand from Hornsby RFS who just happened to be travelling North and diverted to offer assistance.

When crews arrived they found a camping gas top stove well alight which was starting to spread to surrounding areas of the kitchen.

Thankfully the blaze was brought under control fairly quickly.

Fire and Rescue Singleton have given a shoutout to five-year-old Ryan, who dialed triple-zero and passed the phone to his mum, while evacuating the home.

His quick thinking after receiving a safety visit to his pre-school a few months ago ensured units were able to respond faster and prevented major damage.

Image: Fire and Rescue Singleton