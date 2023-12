A driver had to be cut free from a car after a crash at Belford.

Fire and Rescue NSW crews from Branxton were called to assist other emergency services on the New England Highway at about 1pm yesterday after a car left the highway and rolled trapping the driver yesterday.

The roof of the car was cut away to allow for paramedics to extricate the driver.

They were treated at the scene before being flown to the John Hunter Hospital by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.