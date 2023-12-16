Singleton bike track set for upgrades

A development application for upgrades to the Pioneer road Mountain Bike Track at Singleton has been signed off by council.

Plans to improve the popular recreational facility have been in the works since 2021 in a bid to cement the LGA as a mountain biking and adventure hub .

The project would see the existing trail network of nearly 10-kilometres given a facelift, including new directional signage and better car parking arrangements.

While roughly 2.5 kms of the current track will be permanently closed for rehabilitation most of that will be replaced, with riders set to enjoy 1.6-kilometres of brand new routes once work is complete.

Council has already received $500,000 in state government funding for the project which will be delivered in partnership with the Singleton Mountain Bike Club.