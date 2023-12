A man has been killed in a motorcycle accident in Maitland overnight.

Just after midnight emergency services were called to Haussman Drive in Thornton, following reports of a crash.

Police establish the male rider of a Yamaha motorcycle lost control after failing to negotiate a bend. He was then ejected from the bike and hit a tree.

The 26 -year old was treated by ambulance crews but died at the scene.

A report will now be prepared for the coroner.