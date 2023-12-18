Brand new grandstand unveiled with a splash at Lambton Pool

The $2.2 million upgrade to Lambton Pool has been officially opened.

Newcastle Council splashed out with a pool party yesterday to celebrate the completed 800-person grand stand which also includes much needed storage space and upgraded accessibility.

It’s the first time the grandstand has been replaced since Lambton Park War Memorial Swimming Centre was officially opened in 1963 by then Lord Mayor, Alderman F J Purdue, in memory of those who have served in all conflicts.

Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes officially opened the new grandstand and said it was wonderful to celebrate such a significant milestone at the facility yesterday.

“Lambton was City of Newcastle’s first inland pool so we know it holds a special place in the hearts of Novocastrians,” Cr Nelmes said.

An average of 184,000 people visit the centre annually, making it the most popular swimming centre in the Hunter.

“Sport and recreation are a valuable part of life in Newcastle. Everyone who has visited Lambton Pool will have a favourite memory and it’s important we continue to invest in our public pool network so swimmers can enjoy them for generations to come.”

The completion of the new grandstand comes a year after the nine-metre tall, 120m-long twisting waterslide was also replaced at the facility.

Other more recent upgrades include the installation of three smaller grandstands with shade shelters adjacent to the diving pool, while work over the winter closure included safety upgrades, extensive re-painting, and maintenance of the pool tiles and promenades.