Happy ending in search for missing divers off Seal Rocks

It was a chaotic weekend on the water in the Hunter region.

One person sadly drowned at Birubi Beach, another had to be rescued from Budgewoi Lake and a search party was sent out for two divers at Seal Rocks.

At about 3:30pm yesterday the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to the north coast to assist in the search for two missing divers – one was located near the scene with the man winched out of the water to safety.

After a lengthy search, the chopper found the second diver some distance from the initial location and guided boats to the woman’s location so she could be safely recovered.