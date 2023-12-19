Three arrested after two employees assaulted at Swansea

Three men have been charged after two employees were allegedly assaulted after an argument at a licensed club in Swansea.

Police were called to the Swansea RSL on Bridge Street at about 6:20pm on Saturday following reports there had been a fight at the licensed club.

When they arrived, officers were told a man was directed to leave after displaying aggressive behaviour – he left but a short time later an argument broke out between staff and associates of that man who left.

As a result, a second man, aged 75, was asked to leave.

As the man was ejected, a 37 and 55-year-old man allegedly broke through the front doors of the premises, which had been locked, causing them to smash.

Those three men then allegedly re-entered the premises and assaulted two employees.

A 39-year-old male employee was taken to the John Hunter Hospital where he was treated for injuries including lacerations to his head and a dislocated finger – the other employee, a 24-year-old man, didn’t report any injuries to police.

The three men were arrested and charged. The 37-year-old was charged with affray, destroy or damage property, aggravated break and enter with intent – use violence, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company of other(s). The 55-year-old man was charged with affray, destroy or damage property, aggravated break and enter with intent – use violence, and common assault, and the 75-year-old man was charged with affray, and excluded person re-enter/attempt to re-enter premises.

All three were granted conditional bail to appear before Belmont Local Court in January.