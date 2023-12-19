Community meetings for Coalfields residents after fire

The NSW Rural Fire Service is holding two community meetings tomorrow for residents impacted by the huge blaze that tore through parts of Cessnock last week.

Three fires merged into one on Thursday forming one big blaze threatening homes and business in Kurri Kurri, Abermain and Weston.

The fire burnt through nearly 850-hectares and destroyed a business, five homes and a number of sheds as well as damaging eleven homes. The fire is now at Patrol status.

Representatives from the RFS, Fire and Rescue NSW, NSW National Parks, Cessnock Council and the NSW Reconstruction Authority will be at the meetings to update residents on the fire and recovery moving forward.

The first meeting is at 2pm tomorrow at the Abermain Plaza Hall and the second is 6:30pm tomorrow at the Kurri Kurri Senior Citizens Centre.

Meanitme, Kurri Kurri Community Services is asking anyone who needs support after the fires that impacted the coalfields to call them, but are also asking for help themselves.

The centre is acting as a drop off point for anyone who would like to donate toiletries, clothing, food and gifts for those who were impacted.

There’s also a page set up through Rotary for donations: https://donations.rawcs.com.au/36-2023-24?fbclid=IwAR1lfkKyGTqo0SQ3g3AQ01NkBUi52sxz41db_9OYL–05sEWv1SB0OJQmsY