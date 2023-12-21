Upgrades on New England Highway at Belford finished months ahead of schedule

Long awaited upgrades to the New England Highway have officially been completed at Belford.

The NSW Government announced the $97 million improvements to the highway have been finished months ahead of schedule.

It means motorists can take full advantage of the new dual carriageway, and flyover bridge for drivers turning right from the Golden Highway – set to speed up travel times and ease congestion.

There’s also a new left hand turn for drivers travelling towards Singleton and an access road for nearby properties.

Motorists will notice some minor work in the new year to finalise the project including line marking, sign installation and revegetation work. A reduced speed restriction will remain in place until this work is completed.

Maitland MP and Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison said the project was delivered by Acciona Construction Australia Pty Ltd on behalf of Transport for NSW.

“Since its opening in July, the new flyover has provided a significant improvement in safety at this notorious pinch point, especially with the removal of the right turn onto the New England Highway.

“The NSW Government has invested $97 million for the upgrade with work due to be complete late next year – but our contractors have pulled out all the stops and are finishing ahead of schedule.

“This is a huge win for road users and the local community.”