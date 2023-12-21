Garbage truck forced to dump load again at Mayfield

For the second time in two weeks, a garbage truck has had to ditch its load in the Mayfield area because of a fire on board.

The latest incident happened on Robert Street yesterday morning and it believed to have been started by a dumped lithium battery in the trash that had been picked up.

The truck’s load of general rubbish was dumped on the road with crews from two fire brigades attending to smother the smoldering pile of garbage.

Two weeks ago, a similar incident resulted in a garbage truck dumping its flaming load on the industrial highway at Mayfield West.