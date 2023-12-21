Waste disposal charges waived for Cessnock residents

Cessnock residents impacted by last weeks bushfires are now able to dispose of fire affected waste free of charge.

Council and the NSW Environment Protection Authority says the rubbish can be taken to the Cessnock Waste Management Centre, where fee exemptions will be in place until January 31.

The scheme applies to those living in Abermain, Neath, Kurri Kurri, Weston, Pelaw Main and Stanford Merthyr.

Cessnock Mayor Jay Suvaal says it’s an important step to help get people back on their feet.

“It’s vital that we come together as a community to support our neighbours, families and friends impacted by this awful event.

“Waiving waste fees is one simple but important step Council was able to take to provide immediate support to those directly impacted by the recent Cessnock Road Fire,” Cr Suvaal said.