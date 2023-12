There are concerns for a woman missing from Ashtonfield.

58-year-old Taylor is described as 165cm tall, around 75kg in weight, medium build, East Asian appearance, and black hair.

Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers say there are concerns for the woman’s welfare and would like to speak with her to ensure she is safe.

If you see Taylor about or know where she may be, please give Maitland Police a call on 49340200, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000