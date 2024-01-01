How The Hunter Celebrated The New Year

NYE Fireworks lit up the skies above the Hunter River at Newcastle| Image Newcastle Council

The Hunter has welcomed 2024 with New Year celebrations going off in spectacular fashion.

In Newcastle, thousands lined the foreshore and hundreds more found vantage points, including King Edward Park and the Obelisk, for the annual 9 o’clock fireworks display.

This year’s show was staged from Dyke Point.

Those who turned out early to snag prime viewing positions around the Queens Wharf precinct were treated to the adrenaline-fuelled antics of local stunt pilot Paul Bennet who put on a thrilling aerobatic show.

It was a cracker of a night elsewhere too with fireworks shows wowing audiences at Maitland’s riverbank and the foreshores of Lake Macquarie and Nelson Bay.