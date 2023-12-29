Firefighters Battle Blaze Along Rail Line At Adamstown

Firefighters battled a blaze which ignited near a busy train line in Newcastle late on Thursday.

Just before 6pm NSW Fire & Rescue responded to reports of the grassfire along the rail corridor at Adamstown, just a few hundred metres away from the train station, and right behind St Pius X High School.

Crews from Lambton, Charlestown and Cardiff worked to control the flames and eventually managed to get it extinguished without disruption to passenger or freight services.

It follows another fire along the rail corridor at Islington last month.