Elermore Vale Shocked By Sudden Post Office Closure

Another post office has closed its doors in the Hunter.

A notice has appeared in the window of the Elermore Vale shop informing customers of the closure due to unexpected circumstances.

The mail company is now directing those with items for collection or who want to use its services to instead visit Wallsend or Jesmond.

The shock closure has come just months after the nearby Glendale post office was closed abruptly last August and has prompted community outrage, with some fearing they will be left without even the most basic of services.

In a statement, Australia Post apologised to local residents for the unexpected nature of this closure.

A spokesperson said locals could access postal services at a number of nearby outlets including the Post Shop at Wallsend Plaza.