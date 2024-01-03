Police launch appeal to track down missing man from Shortland

Police have launched an appeal to track down a man missing from Shortland.

57-year-old George Ragan was last seen at a business on Sandgate Road, shortly before 1pm yesterday and despite best efforts hasn’t been able to be located.

He’s described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 165 centimetres tall, thin build, with brown hair and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, black sneakers and a black cap.

Police say he is known to frequent the Newcastle area and anyone with information is urged to get in touch with Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.