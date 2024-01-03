Mobile phone tower upgrades to cause disruptions to Telstra customers in Port Stephens

Mobile phone coverage in parts of Port Stephens is expected to be patchy later this month while Telstra carries out a major upgrade.

The telco will undertake work to improve its 4G coverage and bring new 5G connectivity between January 18 and 25.

Customers in Soldiers Point and Salamander Bay are being warned that they may experience a series of temporary outages, reduced mobile service and slow data speeds during that time.

Telstra landlines and NBN internet will not be impacted, while calls to Triple-Zero (000) from mobiles will still be able to be made.