Police hunt bandits following botched ATM heist at Rutherford

An investigation has been launched following a suspected botched ATM heist at Rutherford.
About 1.30am on Tuesday police were called to a shopping centre on Hillview Street to reports four people were attempting to smash the machine with a metal pole.
On arrival, officers were told the unknown offenders had fled after being spotted by a witness.
While no cash was reported stolen from the ATM, a crime scene was declared and inquiries into the malicious damage are underway.
Anyone with information about the incident are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.