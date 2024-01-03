Police hunt bandits following botched ATM heist at Rutherford

An investigation has been launched following a suspected botched ATM heist at Rutherford.

About 1.30am on Tuesday police were called to a shopping centre on Hillview Street to reports four people were attempting to smash the machine with a metal pole.

On arrival, officers were told the unknown offenders had fled after being spotted by a witness.

While no cash was reported stolen from the ATM, a crime scene was declared and inquiries into the malicious damage are underway.

Anyone with information about the incident are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.