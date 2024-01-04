Man charged over Service Station robbery spree across the Hunter

A man has now been charged over his alleged involvement in a number of armed and attempted armed robberies at service stations across the Hunter.

The first at Salt Ash where Police were told a man entered the servo on Nelson Bay Road at around 4:45pm on Monday. He fled the scene with cash and cigarettes.

The following day, the man then allegedly did the same to a petrol station on Cessnock Road in Weston at around 4:30pm and then again at one on Cessnock Road, Neath at 7:15pm. On both occasions he again made away with cash and cigarettes.

A short time later the alleged offender failed at another robbery attempt on Wollombi Road in Cessnock, where after demanding money he fled the scene without paying for petrol.

Detectives believed all of the incidents were linked and arrested a 36-year-old man in The Rocks in Sydney at around 4:30pm yesterday.

He has been charged with two counts of robbery while armed with dangerous weapon, robbery, demand property with menaces with intent to steal, dishonestly obtain property by deception and possess prohibited drug, refused bail and will front Parramatta Local Court on Thursday.