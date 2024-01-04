Northern Region police officer charged over alleged malicious damage

A police officer will face court on the Central Coast next month following investigations into alleged malicious damage related offences.

The 55-year-old came onto the police’s radar after the Professional Standards Command established a strike force to probe reports of the damage.

The officer attached to the Northern Region, which takes in the Hunter, was arrested yesterday and charged with two country of destroy or damage property.

He will appear in Gosford Local Court on January 25 and his employment status is under review.