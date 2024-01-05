Dirt-biker who went on rampage in Newcastle arrested by Police

Police have arrested an 18-year-old over an alleged dirt bike rampage along the Newcastle Inner City Bypass last month.

A yellow unregistered motorcycle was reported doing wheelies, lane splitting at high speed, travelling on the wrong side of the road and on footpaths along the busy road at Jesmond on December 19.

Officers say they witnessed the incident and recognised the rider who wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time.

But it took them a few weeks to track down the 18-year-old alleged offender who they took into custody at a Lambton address on Thursday, where a motorbike that had been reported stolen was also located.

The man was charged with a string of serious offences and denied bail ahead of a court appearance in Newcastle on Friday.