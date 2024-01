Police are asking locals to keep an eye out for a missing man who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday.

21-year-old Jay Mackenzie-France was reported missing to Newcastle Police after last been seen on the esplanade on Honeysuckle Drive, Newcastle.

He’s described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 177 centimetres tall, slim build and brown hair and is known to frequent the Cessnock and Stockton areas.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.