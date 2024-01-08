Police are appealing for public help following a serious e-scooter crash at Raymond Terrace.

An e-scooter crashed along the roadway on Port Stephens Street, Raymond Terrace about 6pm on Saturday.

The 38-year-old female rider and the passenger – a four-year-old girl – were treated at the scene.

The woman was taken to Maitland Hospital and the child to John Hunter Hospital and both are in a serious but stable condition.

No other vehicle was involved in the incident.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the crash – or has any available dashcam/mobile phone footage – to contact Raymond Terrace Police Station or Crime Stoppers.