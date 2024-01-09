Hunter SES Volunteers Return Home After SE Queensland Response

Hunter-based State Emergency Service personnel are now making their way home from Queensland after a nearly two-week deployment.

Crews from the Newcastle, Swansea, Cessnock and Dungog SES units were among a contingent of 120 storm and chainsaw specialists from across NSW who were called in to assist in the aftermath of destructive storms which caused severe damage to the Sunshine State’s south-east over Christmas.

NSW SES Acting Commissioner Deb Platz APM said the severe weather event left a trail of destruction, with numerous trees down and properties damaged.

“NSW SES and RFS members from all over the state deployed to the affected areas to provide crucial support and aid in the clean-up efforts,” Acting Commissioner Platz said.

“Our dedicated members worked tirelessly alongside Queensland emergency services and residents to clear debris, remove fallen trees, tarp rooftops, and door knock to provide essential support to affected individuals and families.”

Acting Commissioner Platz said the deployment came off the back of severe weather which impacted many parts of NSW over the Christmas and New Year period.

“Here in NSW our members responded to more than 2,000 local incidents over an 11-day period,” she said.

“I thank and commend all our volunteers for their work both at home and on deployment.

“This underscores the importance of interagency cooperation in times of need.”