A child has drowned in Lake Macquarie

A child has tragically drowned in Lake Macquarie.

Police were called to a street in Teralba just after 3pm yesterday, responding to reports of a missing six year old boy.

Officers searching the area located a child unresponsive in the pool of a nearby property.

They commenced CPR before paramedics arrived but the child was unable to be revived.

While he is yet to be formally identified, police believe the child is to be that of the missing boy.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.