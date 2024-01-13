State-Of-The-Art Tanker Arrives In Hunter Amid Destructive Bushfire Season

The 2023-24 bushfire season has already been a destructive one in the Hunter, but it is hoped the new arrival of some state-of-the-art equipment will help better protect the community as we see out the rest of summer.

Just last month, five homes and a business were lost and hundreds more were threatened as a fast-moving bushfire tore through Kurri Kurri.

This week, Fire & Rescue NSW got the keys to a $500,000 CAFS Class 2 Pumper which will be based at Branxton, but will serve the wider Valley moving forward.

It is equipped with a powerful Compressed Air Foam System capable of handling structural, chemical, petrol and grass fires with up to five times less water.

The appliance also boasts additional hydraulic tools, known as the Jaws of Life, which can be used to free people from the wreckage of motor vehicles involved in crashes.

FRNSW Commissioner, Jeremy Fewtrell, said the truck will improve emergency response for the local community and provide greater protection for residents.

“This innovative new truck has been strategically positioned at a station which increasingly responds to land-based rescues, in addition to structural fires and other incidents,” Commissioner Fewtrell said.

“This will enable local firefighting crews to better assist their community at its times of need.”

Minister for Emergency Services, Jihad Dib, said the NSW Government is committed to providing firefighters with the best equipment and technology available to support their vital work in protecting life and property.

“This appliance is part of a rollout of new response vehicles across the state, ensuring our firefighters have the best resources available to manage all types of fires and other emergency incidents,” Minister Dib said.