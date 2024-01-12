Wine starts to flow

More than 100 industry leaders have joined together to launch one of the Hunter’s top agricultural enterprises.

A smoking ceremony’s been held at Tyrrell’s vineyards to mark to beginning of the 2024 harvest which will provide an economic boost of milions of dollars.

There are hopes that the Hunter wine industry will also receive a boost from the elimination of crippling Chinese government tariffs.

Yesterday’s ceremony comes after the start of white grape picking and crushing and the imminent harvest of the Hunter’s flagship shiraz grapes in coming weeks.

Photo Uncle Warren performs the smoking ceremony. Photo, Elfes Images.